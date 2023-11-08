Catholic World News

Pope again pleads for peace in Ukraine, Holy Land

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace in the Holy Land and in Ukraine at the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on November 8.

“Let us not forget martyred Ukraine and let us think of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples: may the Lord bring a just peace,” the Pope said.

“There is so much suffering,” he continued, repeating his frequent message: “War is always a defeat.”

