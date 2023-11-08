Catholic World News

Scholar analyzes religious composition of political parties over last 50 years

November 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ryan Burge, a statistician, professor at Eastern Illinois University, and Baptist pastors, has analyzed the religious composition and attendance of members of US political parties over the last five decades.

During that time, the Catholic share of the Democratic Party declined 5 points, and the Catholic share of the Republican Party rose 6 points.

