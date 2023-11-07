Catholic World News

Vatican delegate to UN calls for protection of Gaza civilians

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on November 6 to the UN’s General Assembly, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia decried the “deplorable levels of suffering” in the Holy Land, called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, and stressed the need for “absolute protection of each and every civilian.”

The Vatican’s permanent observer at the UN said that the October 7 attacks by Hamas deserve unequivocal condemnation, and emphasized that “terrorism and extremism fuel hatred, violence and revenge, and only cause mutual suffering.”

However the archbishop also criticized the Israeli response, which has caused “the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, and the indiscriminate suffering of the population.”

