DA closes investigation into Mobile priest who left for Italy with 18-year-old

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Alex Crow, a priest of the Archdiocese of the Mobile, absconded to Europe in July with an 18-year-old woman who had just graduated from high school. The pair have returned to Alabama, and the district attorney’s office has closed its investigation into the case, with no charges filed. The priest remains suspended and is barred from entering church property.

