Oldest black Catholic parish in New York City to become non-Catholic house of worship

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: St. Benedict the Moor Church—the first black Catholic parish north of the Mason-Dixon line—was deconsecrated in 2017 and sold. A real estate developer will build a seven-story apartment building on the site of the former rectory, and the historic church, according to an architect, will remain a house of worship—albeit a non-Catholic one.

