Archbishop Cordileone reflects on gender ideology, ‘secular fundamentalism’

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco fielded questions about pro-life advocacy, obedience, fatherhood, and other topics in an interview with Catholic World Report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

