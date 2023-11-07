Catholic World News

California mother wins award from US bishops for poverty work

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ivonn Rivera of the Diocese of San Jose (CA) is the recipient of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development’s 2023 Cardinal Bernardin New Leadership Award, the US bishops’ conference has announced.

The US bishops’ anti-poverty program has occasioned controversy because some grant recipients over the years have supported abortion and other sinful actions. The USCCB recently announced the Catholic Campaign for Human Development’s 2021-22 grant recipients.

