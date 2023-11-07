Catholic World News

Catalonian leader meets with Pontiff

November 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Pere Aragonès, the president of the Government of Catalonia, in a November 6 audience.

“We share the concern for the effects of the war in Israel and Palestine on civilians and the need for diplomatic solutions that guarantee the life and freedom of all people and peoples,” Aragonès tweeted. “I was able to convey to the Pope the fight against inequalities that the Government is carrying out.”

“I have also verified that he is a good connoisseur of the political history of Catalonia and Spain,” Aragonès added. “We talked about the current situation, the need for dialogue and the importance of talking to those who think differently to reach agreements.”

