Catholic World News

Pope invites children to teach world through their joy and purity

November 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 6, 7,500 children from 84 countries met with Pope Francis in Paul VI Audience Hall. The Pontiff spoke to the children and addressed questions from them.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!