Missing elements in US bishops’ Eucharistic Revival program

November 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an essay for Catholic World Report, Father Robert McTeigue, SJ, questions why the “Eucharistic Revival” program sponsored by the US bishops’ conference does not include any prominent mention of sacramental confession.

Father McTeigue also suggests that the official program places too much emphasis on the distribution of information about the Eucharist, to the exclusion of efforts to promote reverence in worship. Citing the principle of lex orandi, lex credendi, he criticizes what seems to be the operating principle of the program:

If we convince ourselves—wrongly—that we’re dealing exclusively with a lack of information, then the “solution” is obvious. Just say more information. And if that isn’t enough, then say even more information.

