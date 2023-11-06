Catholic World News

Muslim leader praises Pope’s commitment to climate-change summit

November 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Elders, Mohamed Abdelsalam, applauded the “exceptional and extraordinary and unprecedented” decision of Pope Francis to attend the COP28 summit on climate change, in an interview featured by Vatican News.

“Faith leaders and religious leaders worldwide have influence and they have a very important role in driving climate action worldwide,” said the Muslim leader.

