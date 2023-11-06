Catholic World News

Iranian president, Pontiff discuss Israel-Hamas war: renewed papal call for cease-fire

November 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke by telephone with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on November 5 at Raisi’s request.

“Pope Francis stressed the need to stop the attacks on Gaza and establish a cease-fire,” Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. “He also called for an immediate halt to killings of women and children.”

The Iranian president told the Pontiff that the Israeli attack on Gaza is the “biggest genocide” of the 21st century and that “supporting the people of Palestine is in line with the teachings of all Abrahamic religions, including Christianity,” according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

