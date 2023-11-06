Catholic World News

Pope warns against duplicity

November 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on November 5, Pope Francis reflected on some verses from Matthew 23:1-12, the Gospel reading of the Mass of the day.

“Brothers and sisters, accepting this warning from Jesus, let us too ask ourselves: Do we try to practice what we preach, or do we live duplicitously?” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Do we say one thing and do something else? Are we concerned only about showing how impeccable we are on the outside, made-up, or do we also cultivate our interior life in sincerity of heart?”

“Let us turn to the Holy Virgin,” he concluded. “May she who lived in integrity and humility of heart according to the will of God help us to become credible witnesses of the Gospel.”

