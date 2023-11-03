Catholic World News

Hong Kong cardinal invites Beijing bishop; Cardinal Zen threatens boycott

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stephen Chow of Hong Kong, newly elevated to the College of Cardinals, has invited Bishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing to concelebrate a Mass of thanksgiving on November 4.

The invitation is controversial because Bishop Li is the president of the Catholic Patriotic Association: an organization that Pope Benedict XVI said was incompatible with Catholic teaching. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Bishop of Hong Kong, has said that he will not attend the Mass if Bishop Li is there.

At this point it is not known whether the Chinese government will allow Bishop Li to travel to Hong Kong for the Mass on Saturday.

