Catholic World News

Pope presides at Mass for deceased prelates

November 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided on November 3 at a Mass for the prelates who had deceased during the past year, including Pope Benedict XVI.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, was the celebrant of the Mass. Pope Francis has not been the principal celebrant at public Eucharistic liturgies in recent months because of his painful knee problems. However the Pontiff did deliver the homily.

In that homily the Pope recalled the words of Pope Benedict XVI, introducing himself after his election as “a humble laborer in the vineyard of the Lord.” He remarked: “Indeed Christians, especially the pope, the cardinals, and the bishops, are called to be humble laborers: to serve, not to be served and to put the fruits of the Lord’s vineyard before their advantage.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!