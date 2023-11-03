Catholic World News

Vatican confirms plan for papal trip to Dubai

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has confirmed plans for Pope Francis to travel to Dubai for the COP28 conference on climate change, from December 1 to 3.

The Pope had already told an Italian television interview that he would attend the UN conference, without giving precise dates for his trip.

The Vatican announcement on November 3 said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, had issued a formal invitation for the Pope to visi.

