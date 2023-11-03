Catholic World News

Catholic peace activists hold ‘pray-in’ protest outside White House

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Huddled in a circle near the White House fence, the dozens of protesters condemned the assault into Israel by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead and more than 200 taken hostage,” according to the report. “But the Catholic demonstrators focused their frustration on the subsequent retaliation on the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces that has killed more than 9,000 Palestinians,”

