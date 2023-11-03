Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal op-ed raps Synod

November 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “There were plenty of questions at this synod on synodality—church parlance for ‘a meeting of pastors on how pastors should meet,’” writes Father Raymond de Souza. “That kind of thing gets tiresome quickly, so conversations veered off to consider whether Catholicism would do better as a facsimile of liberal Anglicanism: ordaining women, revising sexual morality, enhancing lay governance—and, of course, trying to arrest climate change.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!