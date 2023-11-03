Catholic World News

Australian Catholic girls’ school will permit same-sex dates at formal dance

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following an online petition that garnered thousands of signatures, St. Ursula’s College, a Catholic girls’ school in Sydney, changed its policy against same-sex dates and will permit girls to bring other girls as dates to a formal dance.

