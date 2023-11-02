Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for ‘paradigm shift’ in theology for world of today

November 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On November 1, Pope Francis issued the apostolic letter Ad theologiam promovendam [For promoting theology], which revises the statutes of the Pontifical Academy of Theology.

The apostolic letter, issued motu proprio (at the Pope’s own initiative), is currently available on the Vatican website only in Italian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

