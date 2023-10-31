Catholic World News

US bishops’ spokesman decries ‘false narrative’ about border security

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ committee on migration has lamented what he sees as a false narrative in discussions of border security.

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso dismissed the notion that “people who are fleeing to our border are a threat to us in the first place.” He opposed the idea that illegal immigrants should be sent back, saying that asylum-seekers would then be “stateless with no way to care for their family.”

