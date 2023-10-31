Catholic World News

African bishops made voices heard at Synod, Cameroon prelate says

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bemenda, Cameroon, told the National Catholic Register that African bishops were taken “very seriously” during the October meeting of the Synod of Bishops.

Archbishop Nkea said that African bishops were particularly anxious to express their views on marriage. “In Africa, we understand marriage as a union between a man and a woman,” he said; “and anything short of that is witchcraft.”

The archbishop—who is a member of the Synod’s ordinary council—said that he was happy with the tone of discussions, reporting that the approach taken by the Synod helped to “calm down tempers.”

