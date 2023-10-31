Catholic World News

Cardinals Cupich, McElroy say ‘impossible to go back’ to synods without lay voters

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a post-Synod joint interview, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago and Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego said it would be “impossible” to return to a Synod of Bishops composed soley of bishops.

“It would be wrenching to go back if you just had bishops there or just bishops voting,” said Cardinal McElroy. “We all have authority [based on Baptism], and that means that we all have something to say,” added Cardinal Cupich.

The prelates also called for a “reimagining” of the diaconate, in an apparent effort to promote women’s ordination.

“It’s valid to ask,” said Cardinal Cupich, “why are we ordaining candidates for the priesthood to the diaconate? It’s a legitimate question to ask. And if, if you start with that, then maybe you can begin reimagining what the diaconate is about.”

