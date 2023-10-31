Catholic World News

Cardinal Eijk reflects on secularization of Netherlands

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We have to announce the faith very clearly,” Cardinal Wim Eijk of Utrecht, Primate of the Netherlands since 2008, said in an interview. “When we are clear with regards to the contents of faith, then we will always find people who are open to that.”

“Church attendance among Catholics is 2.5% on Sundays,” he added. “That is the consequence of 70 or 80 years of secularization which started in the postwar period, as social bonds became weaker.”

