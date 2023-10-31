Catholic World News

Leaders find hope, challenges in new Hispanic-ministry plan

October 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: In June, the US bishops approved a new National Pastoral Plan for Hispanic/Latino Ministry.

Between 1972 and 2022, the number of Hispanics in the US increased from 9 million to 63.7 million, according to Census data.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!