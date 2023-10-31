Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese to close or merge 13 parishes

October 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on New Orleans Times-Picayune

CWN Editor's Note: The number of parishes in the Archdiocese of New Orleans declined from 146 in 1990 to 111 in 2021. Over the same period, the number of diocesan and religious priests fell from 531 to 291.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!