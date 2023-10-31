Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: ‘Tell the EEOC: Christians have a right to free speech too!’

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Sharing your pro-life beliefs is not harassment,” the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops stated in an action alert. “Neither is acknowledging that men are men and women are women.”

“But new guidance from the EEOC [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] is threatening free speech in the workplace,” the bishops’ conference warned. “Join USCCB in telling the EEOC to change its guidance [on sexual harassment] to remove its references to abortion, contraception, sexual orientation, and gender identity!”

