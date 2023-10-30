Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller complains Synod ‘abusing the Holy Spirit’

October 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller the former prefect of the (then) Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, charged that Synod organizers were “abusing the Holy Spirit in order to introduce doctrines that are openly against Holy Scripture,” in an interview with the National Catholic Register.

The German cardinal said that much of the rhetoric at the Synod involved “speaking emotionally about the Holy Spirit,” and organizers were tightly controlling discussion to promote their agenda.

“What wasn’t spoken about,” Cardinal Müller said, “was Jesus Christ [or] divine Revelation, the grace of human persons created according to the image and likeness of God, and of God as the goal of our human existence.”

