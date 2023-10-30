Catholic World News

Pope encourages Italian women working against Mafia

October 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 30 with a group of Italian women involved in an anti-Mafia initiative, giving them his encouragement.

The group, “Libera,” has worked since 1995 to combat drug trafficking, organize local cooperatives, and find new uses for properties seized from organized criminal groups.

