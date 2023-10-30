Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ speaks with Iranian counterpart about Holy Land

October 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, spoke by phone on October 30 with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran.

The Vatican reported that the archbishop “express the Holy See’s serious concern about what is happening in Israel and Palestine, reiterating the absolute necessity to avoid escalating the conflict and to achieve a two-state solution for a stable and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

