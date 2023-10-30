Catholic World News

Pope: May Mary inspire the leaders of nations to seek paths of peace

October 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of October 27, a day of prayer and fasting for peace, Pope Francis led a Marian prayer service for peace in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Mary, look at us!” the Pontiff began. “We stand here before you. You are our Mother, and you know our struggles and our hurts. Queen of Peace, you suffer with us and for us, as you see so many of your children suffering from the conflicts and wars that are tearing our world apart. This is a dark hour.”

