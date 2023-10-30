Catholic World News

Pontiff calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostage release

October 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I thank all those who—in so many places and in various ways – united themselves to the day of fasting, prayer and penance that we lived last Friday, imploring peace for the world,” Pope Francis said on October 29, at the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address. “Let us not stop.”

“Let us continue to pray for Ukraine, as well as for the serious situation in Palestine and Israel, and for other regions at war,” he added. “Particularly, in Gaza, may space be opened to guarantee humanitarian aid, and may the hostages be released right away. Let no one abandon the possibility that the weapons might be silenced – let there be a ceasefire.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

