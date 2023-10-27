Catholic World News

Nicaragua closes down 25 non-profits

October 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has revoked the legal status of 25 non-profit institutions, including the country’s Franciscan province and several other Christian organizations.

The Ortega regime claimed that the organizations had forfeited their legal status by failing to provide full financial reports and lists of their directors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

