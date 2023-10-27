Catholic World News

Catholic share of Ireland’s population falls to 69%

October 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Irish Independent

CWN Editor's Note: Only 69% of Irish citizens now describe themselves as Catholic, according to newly released 2022 census data.

85% of Irish citizens described themselves as Catholic in the 2011 census; that figure fell to 79% in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!