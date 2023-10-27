Catholic World News

Maine bishop laments Lewiston shootings

October 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Portland (ME)

CWN Editor's Note: “While it may seem impossible to find hope in a time such as this, we can draw hope from our spiritual roots, trusting that a loving God will not abandon us,” Bishop Robert Deeley of Portland (Maine) said following the Lewiston shootings, which left 18 dead and 13 injured.

“As we pray to him in our various ways, may he strengthen us and show us the way forward during the difficult days that lie ahead,” Bishop Deeley added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!