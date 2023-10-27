Catholic World News

Slovenian government officials angered by Father Rupnik’s incardination in diocese

October 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Officials of the Slovenian government expressed anger at the decision to incardinate Father Marko Rupnik, the disgraced former Jesuit, as a priest of the Diocese of Koper.

In response to a government query, the Slovenian Bishops’ Conference told the Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities that it had no authority over the matter: the decision was made by the diocese’s bishop, Bishop Jurij Bizjak.

