Catholic World News

Pope speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about war in Holy Land

October 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke by phone with Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan on October 26, the Vatican has revealed. The conversation centered on “the dramatic situation in the Holy Land.”

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the Pope had expressed “his hopes that a two-state solution and a special statute for the city of Jerusalem could be reached.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!