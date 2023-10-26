Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi: Hamas is Palestinians’ worst enemy

October 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Hamas is “the worst enemy of the Palestinian people,” Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna told reporters on October 26.

Cardinal Zuppi, who has acted as a special peace envoy for Pope Francis in a bid to bring peace to Ukraine, said that in order to find a lasting peace in the Middle East, “we really need an authoritative Palestinian leadership.”

