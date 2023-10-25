God’s holy people are infallible, Pope tells Synod
October 25, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: “I like to think of the Church as God’s faithful people, saint and sinner,” Pope Francis said in an October 25 message to the Synod on Synodality.
“One of the characteristics of this faithful people is its infallibility,” the Pope said. He explained:
When you want to know what Holy Mother Church believes, go to the Magisterium, because it is in charge of teaching it to you; but when you want to know how the Church believes, go to the faithful people.
The authentic faith is transmitted by parents to children, the Pope continued, noting that usually mothers are the first educators in the faith. So “the faith is transmitted in dialect, and usually in the feminine dialect.”
In his message the Pope contrasted that understanding of the faith with a “supermarket of salvation” that arises from clericalist attitudes, which he decried as “a great defeat.” He said:
Clericalism is a whip, it is a scourge, it is a form of worldliness that defiles and damages the face of the Lord’s bride; it enslaves God’s holy and faithful people.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Oct. 26, 2023 9:21 PM ET USA
Yep, if you want to know how the Church believes, go to the Catholic masses. The vast majority of U.S. Catholics do not believe the Eucharist is the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Christ, according to Georgetown University and the Pew Research Center. A Gallup poll in 2020 found that 69% of Catholics "approve of gay marriage", and their "support for gay marriage has consistently exceeded the national average by five or more percentage points since the 2000s." Yep, go to the Catholic masses.
Posted by: feedback -
Oct. 26, 2023 5:22 AM ET USA
So, apart from Catholics who attend the Latin Mass, cloistered nuns, Bishop Strickland, and Father Frank Pavone, everyone else is infallible now? And I don't recall particularly "feminine dialect" in my own Mom's example and teaching of the Faith. She taught me to be a manly witness for Christ.