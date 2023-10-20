Catholic World News

Former auditor: Vatican officials saw auditing as espionage

October 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Libero Milone, the former auditor general who is suing the Vatican Secretariat of State for wrongful dismissal, says that he was fired because ranking officials “confused auditing with espionage.”

Milone was reportedly forced out by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who charged him with spying on officials of the Secretariat of State.. But in response to his lawsuit, the Secretariat claims that the auditor was hired by Pope Francis, and therefore the Secretariat of State cannot be held responsible for his dismissal.

Lawyer for Milone have countered with a document signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, hiring Milone.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

