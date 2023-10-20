Catholic World News

Three monks kidnapped in Nigeria

October 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Three Benedictine monks were abducted from a monastery in the state of Kwara, Nigeria on October 17: the latest victims of the “kidnapping industry” in that country.

