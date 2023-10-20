Catholic World News

Pope to preside at closing Mass for Synod assembly

October 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will preside at the Mass closing the assembly of the Synod of Bishops on October 30, the Vatican has announced.

Pope Francis, who is now routinely assisted in a wheelchair to public events, has not been the principal celebrant at a public celebration of the Eucharistic liturgy for months.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!