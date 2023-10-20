Catholic World News

Fraudulent statue scheme in Philippines attributed to artificial intelligence

October 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in the Philippines are warning the faithful against a scheme that offers cheap statues of the beloved Santo Niño (Christ Child) for a fee, promising that they will bring good luck.

The statues are offered online, in a video that features an image of a white-haired priest, “Padre Niño,” said to be from the Cebu archdiocese. No such priest exists; the image has apparently been generated by artificial intelligence.

