Bad investments are not crimes, lawyers argue in Vatican trial

October 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As the Vatican’s “trial of the century” nears its conclusion, lawyers for the ten defendants are arguing that the prosecution has shown no evidence of criminal activity.

Although the Vatican was involved in disastrous speculative ventures, the defense has rejected the claim that the investments were the result of a conspiracy to escape oversight. As one lawyer put it, “A bad investment isn’t a crime.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

