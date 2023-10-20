Catholic World News

Franciscan University offers safe haven for Jewish students experiencing anti-Semitism

October 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We are witnessing a very troubling spike in anti-Semitism and serious threats against Jewish students,” said Father David Pivonka, TOR, president of Franciscan University of Steubenville. “We want to offer them the chance to transfer immediately to Franciscan.”

