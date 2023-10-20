Catholic World News

Report: laywoman’s speech at Synod opposing women’s ordination draws big ovation

October 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Under the Synod’s rules, participants are forbidden to discuss their own interventions (speeches), as well as others’ interventions.

Nevertheless, “several sources” have confirmed that a laywoman’s October 16 intervention against women’s ordination “received loud applause,” the National Catholic Register reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

