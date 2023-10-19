Catholic World News

Irish president meets with Pontiff

October 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ireland’s President Michael Higgins met with Pope Francis in a private audience on October 19.

The Vatican reported that their conversation touched on food security, environmental protection, migration, and international affairs.

