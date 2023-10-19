Catholic World News

After elections, bishops of Ecuador call for ‘building together the common good’

October 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ecuador’s presidential election ended in a 52%-48% victory for Daniel Noboa. Earlier in the year, the former president faced impeachment proceedings, and a presidential candidate was assassinated.

