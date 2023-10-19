Catholic World News

Following agreement with Vatican, Nicaragua releases 12 priests, sends them to Rome

October 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to 26 years in prison for his public criticism of the Ortega regime, was not among the priests who were released, the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!