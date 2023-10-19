Catholic World News

In defeat for LGBTQ advocates, India’s Supreme Court refuses to redefine marriage

October 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: India’s high court has unanimously refused to compel the nation to redefine marriage to include homosexual unions. In its decision (full text), the Supreme Court ruled that marriage law is the domain of the nation’s parliament.

The court ruling is significant because the South Asian nation of 1.4 billion is the world’s most populous. Only one Asian nation (Taiwan) has redefined marriage to include same-sex unions (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!